Police seek publics help in hit and run involving a school bus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run with a school bus.

On Thursday, August 25 a Jackson County School bus was involved in a sideswipe collision on Sand Basin Road, outside of Sneads, Florida. The other vehicle, described as “an older model green 4 door sedan,” left the scene after the minor collision.

There were no reported injuries to the bus driver nor the 41 students on the bus at the time.

Sedan (JCSO)

In a release, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, “We are asking for the publics help in this case, to hold the driver accountable for there actions. Using the photos attached, we are attempting to locate this car and driver, who appears not using a safety belt, to hopefully finish and close out our investigation.”

