Pet(s) of the Week: Bean and Sassy Pants, the Dynamic Duo

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As if WTVY’s Pet of the Week segment couldn’t get any better, this week it’s so nice because we got twice the adorableness!

Melissa Gideon with the City of Dothan Animal Shelter returned with us on Live at Lunch, and with her was a very dynamic duo of 3-month-old tabby kittens named Bean and Sassy Pants.

Bean is the more laid back of the pair, though Melissa does note that at the shelter he does show a more playful side, so perhaps once he adjusts to a new home he would gain some of that extra playfulness. Sassy Pants, meanwhile, is very outgoing and she loves getting to explore and good a good view of what is going on.

Bean (male, pictured left) and Sassy Pants (female, pictured right) are 3-month-old tabbies with differing personalities and lots of love. (WTVY | Dothan Animal Shelter)

Even with their differing personalities, and the potential for those personalities to shift as they grow from kittens to full grown cats, both Bean and Sassy Pants are incredibly loving felines. Both play well with other cats as well, a plus for homes that already have furry friends.

Along with the duo who are already spayed or neutered for their respective gender, the Shelter is currently adopting out all their fixed cats at $20 right now, with all that money going towards getting more pets spayed and neutered and providing additional resources to the cats.

If you are interested in finding out more about one of or both these adorable cats or are interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

