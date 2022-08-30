News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it

City blames fired worker who it claims failed to update software credentials.

Email details Dothan scandal
Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers learn how to handle human trafficking

Human trafficking is modern day slavery, and is a terrifying situation for those caught in its trap.

Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers want to be fully prepared for the day they receive a call from a...
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires

Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week.

On Sunday, one person died in Fairfield. It remains unclear how the fire started.
News 4 launches new evening lineup

Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX).

WTVY
Week 1 FNF Player of the Week nominees

Several big time talent showed their stuff, and are looking to earn well deserved Week 1 Player of the Week honors.

Several big time talent showed their stuff, and are looking to earn well deserved Week 1 Player...

