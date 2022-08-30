News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
City blames fired worker who it claims failed to update software credentials.
Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers learn how to handle human trafficking
Human trafficking is modern day slavery, and is a terrifying situation for those caught in its trap.
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires
Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week.
News 4 launches new evening lineup
Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX).
Week 1 FNF Player of the Week nominees
Several big time talent showed their stuff, and are looking to earn well deserved Week 1 Player of the Week honors.
