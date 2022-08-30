Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash

The accident occurred on U.S. 231 S, in the 3000 block of South Oates Street in Dothan
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Captain Rachel David with Dothan Police spoke with News 4 at the scene of the accident, saying that given the nature of the crash that it appeared one of parties involved may have failed to yield the right-away to the other party.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in the 3000 block.

An accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in the 3000 block...
An accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in the 3000 block resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Tuesday, August 30.(WTVY)

Due to the ongoing investigation, details are limited at this time, but David did say one person has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Patrol Division Commander, Captain Lynn Watkins, later confirmed to News 4 that the injured party was the motorcyclist and they had died of their injuries.

“You know, 231 South is much like many of our roads,” said David. “It is heavily travelled, there are cross-over locations...Allow for people to cross-over, but you have to do so after field stopping, yielding, and being mindful of motorcycles (and) traffic that is not easily seen, blind spots. So many things.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
According to police, Terrance Williams, 18 of Dothan, was shooting at another individual down...
1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting
Suspect
Dothan police investigating evening shooting
DOTHAN CRASH 8/27
One killed in Dothan wreck

Latest News

UA System Chancellor Finis St. John speaks in Dothan
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
4 door sedan
Police seek publics help in hit and run involving a school bus
Carmen Fuentes
News4 Now What's Trending?