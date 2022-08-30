Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Captain Rachel David with Dothan Police spoke with News 4 at the scene of the accident, saying that given the nature of the crash that it appeared one of parties involved may have failed to yield the right-away to the other party.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in the 3000 block.

Due to the ongoing investigation, details are limited at this time, but David did say one person has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Patrol Division Commander, Captain Lynn Watkins, later confirmed to News 4 that the injured party was the motorcyclist and they had died of their injuries.

“You know, 231 South is much like many of our roads,” said David. “It is heavily travelled, there are cross-over locations...Allow for people to cross-over, but you have to do so after field stopping, yielding, and being mindful of motorcycles (and) traffic that is not easily seen, blind spots. So many things.”

