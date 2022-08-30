Investigation continues on missing Samson juvenile Brent Johnson

MISSING: Brent Johnson
MISSING: Brent Johnson(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been six days since a Samson teenager was last seen or heard from.

Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of a car in the Samson High School parking lot.

Over the weekend, Samson Police said Johnson’s phone remains inactive, meaning they can’t ping it to find where he may be.

Investigators know he left school grounds in a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, last seen headed east towards Geneva; it seemed planned.

Police think Johnson could have been meeting someone he connected with online, but News 4 cannot confirm that at this time.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency put out an “Emergency Missing Child Alert” on the 16-year-old last Thursday.

Time after a disappearance is critical.

As Sgt. Jeremy Burkett explains, in cases like this, “minutes are precious.”

“Don’t spend a lot of time and a lot of energy and a lot of resources trying to find somebody yourself,” expresses Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA. “Notify law enforcement, get those resources involved as quick as you can, especially if you think there’s a situation where your child’s been abducted.”

Burkett says the public’s help is crucial, they need to be aware when they’re out and about.

If something raises a red flag or you think you recognize a missing person, call police, and never put yourself at risk.

If you have any information or know where Brent could be, call Samson Police at 334-898-7118 or call 9-1-1.

