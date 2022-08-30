Houston County Search and Rescue help in Chattahoochee River truck recovery

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Houston County Search and Rescue responded alongside Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team on Monday in recovering a truck located in the Chattahoochee River at Neal’s Landing Park.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from a fisherman reporting the vehicle in the river. Teams with Jackson and Houston County responded at the request of Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield, with divers locating the vehicle at around 10 p.m. on August 29.

Autoplay Caption

The truck, a red GMC Sonoma, was pulled from the river at 10 a.m. Tuesday by Ray’s Garage, with assistance from Jackson County deputies and Houston County Search and Rescue.

Further investigation is being conducted by Jackson County’s Investigations Division, who also made contact with the truck’s owner, alongside Benton County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.