Hot Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of hot weather continues into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s as rain chances remain low. We’ll see deeper moisture return late in the week, upping rain chances and lowering high temperatures.

TONIGHT – A shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 94°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light NW-N.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

