Hot and humid today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog will be possible this morning, as we head into the rest of the day the chance of rain this afternoon will be low. Temperatures over the next few days will be in the lower to middle 90s with higher humidity so it will feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s, summer isn’t over just yet. Rain chances will increase by the end of the week with our best chance over the weekend when high temperatures won’t make it out of the upper 80s for highs. Rain chances will remain with us to start off next week as well.

TODAY– Partly sunny. High near 93°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light & variable 5%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

