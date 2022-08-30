His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years.

Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick, who retired in 2013 following an exemplary 34-year career with the city’s Department of Leisure Services.

He had no knowledge that his name was routinely signed electronically.

City manager Kevin Cowper blames former feeding coordinator Stephanie Wingfield, who the city fired a few weeks ago.

“Ms. Wingfield didn’t use updated log-in credentials for the on-line submittals after she became responsible for the program after Larry (Patrick) retired,” Cowper said in an email to WTVY News 4.

The is the latest of in a string of embarrassments related to the city of Dothan’s well-intended after-school nutrition program.

Besides Wingfield’s termination, another high-level employee was suspended, and three other city workers disciplined for their roles in misreporting feeding data.

A Dothan restaurant received nearly $3 million based on reports of meals and snacks served to students from low-income families.

The FBI is investigating to determine if laws have been broken.

City commissioners on August 16 extended the after-school nutrition program conditioned on city schools preparing meals and snacks.

