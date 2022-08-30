Friends of Disabled Adults and Children and Ma-Chis Tribe partner to help local community

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) made a large donation to the Ma-Chis tribe in Elba.

FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. On August 30, they delivered pallets of diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment to the Ma-Chis.

The tribe will pay this donation forward to lower income residents in the community. Both organizations work to help the less fortunate around them.

FODAC started regionally in Georgia, but has grown to help a wider area of people.

Disaster Relief and International Coordinator Travis Stone, said, “Over time we’ve been able to extend our reach to the regional and then the international stage, with what we’ve done. So in a sense what we donated today is not necessarily a common occurrence when it comes to deliveries, but an increasingly able occurrence when it comes to our capability.”

To learn how to apply for assistance from the Ma-Chis tribe click HERE.

To learn more about FODAC click HERE.

