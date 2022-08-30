Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A multi-million dollar business will soon call Ozark home. On the morning of August 30, Ozark Dale County Economic Development announced the arrival of Ecore International.

If you’ve ever been to a local gym for a workout, you’ve probably experienced Ecore International’s product.

They invented the speckled rubber flooring commonly used in fitness centers. Their product can be found in the White House, Buckingham Palace, Manchester United Football Club, and Alabama Football, among other facilities.

Ecore uses material that would normally be thrown away and transforms it into durable commercial flooring.

The building that Ecore will soon call home has been unoccupied for some time. President of Ozark Dale County Economic Development, Holle Smith, said that they knew it was going to take the right company to be the perfect fit for it.

Ecore will bring 84 job openings with average annual salaries of over $42,000.

The over 150-year-old business from Pennsylvania runs a zero waste operation and is working towards being carbon neutral. They believe the new Ozark Plant will help to reach that goal.

“One of the things that generates a lot of carbon is that we bring in a lot of our raw material as waste and we ship it out as a finished product is just trucking. So we want to be closer to customers,” said CEO Art Dodge.

Dodge is excited to bring his company’s mission to the south. He said that Ecore is all about making the world and people’s lives better.

Cleanup of the building Ecore will be in is currently underway. Construction and other renovations are scheduled to start as early as September 5. They hope to have the entire facility ready to go by the end of November.

