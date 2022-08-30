Court upholds Coffee County human trafficking conviction

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Andy Lamont Tinker, 39, of Enterprise has been found guilty of human-trafficking.

Tinker was convicted in Coffee County Circuit Court on October 7, 2021 for first-degree human-trafficking. He attempted to appeal his conviction.

On August 26, 2022, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals made the decision to uphold the human-trafficking charge.

Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson’s office successfully prosecuted the original case. During the trial, evidence showed that between May and August of 2020, Tinker forces his victim to perform sexual acts on many occasions at an Enterprise hotel.

The victim testified at trial that if she refused, she was beaten and/or drugged, and forced into the meetings.

At trial, Tinker contended that the victim was a “jobless, drug-addicted prostitute” who was not confined to a hotel room. He was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime and those who exploit their victims for personal gain will be held accountable under the law,” said Attorney General Marshall.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the appeal process as they argued for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to keep Tinker’s conviction.

Tinker’s conviction was upheld and he was sentenced to life in prison.

