Borden Dairy closure approaches: Wiregrass school districts find milk alternatives

school lunch
school lunch(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One month from Tuesday, Borden Dairy will close its doors.

That means the clock is also ticking for Wiregrass schools to find a new source of milk for students.

Borden is currently still delivering, but the looming closure is already impacting schools.

At Geneva County High and Elementary, they’re facing delivery changes and delays, as well as a lack of milk flavors.

The district has a bid open until Wednesday to find a new provider.

Geneva County Schools Child Nutrition Director Justin Hope explains not having milk for students is not an option.

“USDA and the National School Lunch program require milk as part of a reimbursable meal,” says Hope. “We have to provide and/or offer milk for breakfast, lunch, and our dinner program each day. So, having milk and having a reliable supplier for milk is very, very crucial to our program.”

Geneva City also has an open bid for a new supplier.

As for Dothan City Schools, they receive milk through Bedsole Milk, who purchases from Borden Dairy.

Now, Bedsole has secured a new supplier and will continue to provide milk for DCS.

Ozark City Schools is taking this route as well.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
According to police, Terrance Williams, 18 of Dothan, was shooting at another individual down...
1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
Suspect
Dothan police investigating evening shooting

Latest News

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months
UA System Chancellor Finis St. John speaks in Dothan
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash