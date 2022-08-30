Borden Dairy closure approaches: Wiregrass school districts find milk alternatives

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One month from Tuesday, Borden Dairy will close its doors.

That means the clock is also ticking for Wiregrass schools to find a new source of milk for students.

Borden is currently still delivering, but the looming closure is already impacting schools.

At Geneva County High and Elementary, they’re facing delivery changes and delays, as well as a lack of milk flavors.

The district has a bid open until Wednesday to find a new provider.

Geneva County Schools Child Nutrition Director Justin Hope explains not having milk for students is not an option.

“USDA and the National School Lunch program require milk as part of a reimbursable meal,” says Hope. “We have to provide and/or offer milk for breakfast, lunch, and our dinner program each day. So, having milk and having a reliable supplier for milk is very, very crucial to our program.”

Geneva City also has an open bid for a new supplier.

As for Dothan City Schools, they receive milk through Bedsole Milk, who purchases from Borden Dairy.

Now, Bedsole has secured a new supplier and will continue to provide milk for DCS.

Ozark City Schools is taking this route as well.

