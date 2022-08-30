Auburn center Nick Brahms ends career because of injury

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee problems.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced the veteran starter’s decision on Monday, five days before Auburn’s opener against Mercer.

Brahms is a sixth-year senior who started 33 games over the past four seasons.

Brahms missed the Birmingham Bowl after knee surgery.

Tate Johnson is listed as the starter for the opener after failing to get into a game last season.

Harsin says Brahms will continue to help the offensive linemen at practice.

