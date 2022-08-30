Ashford to see water shutoff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford is expecting a water shutoff on August 30, 2022.

Water will be off as the city replaces the fire hydrant on Bruner Mill Road.

The City of Ashford appreciates the understanding of its citizens as the hydrant is being replaced.

Water will be turned back on as soon as the work is done.

