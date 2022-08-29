Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers learn how to handle human trafficking

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It happens every day and too often goes unnoticed.

Human trafficking is modern day slavery and is a terrifying situation for those caught in its trap.

On August 29, Wiregrass area first responders got to work on learning how they can help victims and those who witness the crimes.

Tina Decola, a 9-1-1 dispatcher from Las Vegas, took a call six years ago that changed her life. The call was from a human trafficking victim who was brought to Las Vegas to be trafficked and was reaching out for help. This launched a passion for Decola who now dedicates her time to teaching others how they can help victims.

“Using a victim-centered approach,” Decola said, “that extra kindness that they may not have been given in the past,” is important for dispatchers to learn.

After a lull in training during the pandemic, emergency management across the Wiregrass got into the classroom to learn. Their goal is for Wiregrass 9-1-1 operators to be fully prepared when a human trafficking victim reaches out for help.

The most important thing to know as a bystander to trafficking is if you see something, say something. Don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 if you see something that looks like it could be human trafficking.

Decola said, “It is ok to be wrong. I would rather someone call 9-1-1 or a non-emergency phone line and be wrong than have something get missed.”

She also pointed out that trafficking doesn’t always resemble what’s shown on television, it can be subtle. Someone hanging out at a shopping mall, or reaching out to a child or teen online, or even at school could be involved. It’s important for parents to watch who their children are talking to online. According to Decola, traffickers are tech-savvy and can reach out to children through popular social media sites.

