Submit your kid’s artwork for Color the Weather!

Your child could win a prize pack brought to you by your local area McDonald’s.
Color The Weather 08-23-22
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We want your kid’s weather related artwork for our Color the Weather segment, brought to you by Your Local Area McDonald’s!

Just use the widget below or e-mail news@wtvy.com with their drawings, colorings, paintings, or other artwork involving the weather (or even our News 4 morning team) and they could be a winner. Be sure to include their name, age or grade, and where they’re from! We also need their address, this will not be shared publicly, but used to send their prize pack to. Good luck!

