Submit your kid’s artwork for Color the Weather!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We want your kid’s weather related artwork for our Color the Weather segment, brought to you by Your Local Area McDonald’s!

Just use the widget below or e-mail news@wtvy.com with their drawings, colorings, paintings, or other artwork involving the weather (or even our News 4 morning team) and they could be a winner. Be sure to include their name, age or grade, and where they’re from! We also need their address, this will not be shared publicly, but used to send their prize pack to. Good luck!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.