News 4 launches new evening lineup

WTVY
WTVY(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Dothan, AL – Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX). The biggest change will be an all-new show weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Wiregrass called “News 4 at 6:30.” This fast-paced show in a convenient new time slot where no other local news options currently exist will be anchored by Taylor Pollock.

Additionally, News 4 at 4 is expanding its footprint. As The Ellen Show completes its final season, WTVY will replace it with the popular newscast already airing on NBC Wiregrass, followed by Inside Edition in a new time slot at 4:30 p.m.

“We pride ourselves in being ‘Your Hometown News Leader,” said WTVY Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. “To keep doing that, our commitment to local coverage must be obvious to everyone. We have the resources and experience to make an even greater impact with this expansion.”

Other changes include NBC Nightly News moving up to 5:30 p.m. and WTVY News 4 at Six now simulcasting on NBC Wiregrass.

About WTVY WTVY is the #1 local media organization producing news, weather and original content for the Wiregrass region of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Located in the historic Charles Woods Building in downtown Dothan, AL, WTVY has been the area’s leading local broadcaster since 1955 and has current network affiliations with CBS, NBC, CW, MeTV, MyNetworkTV and Circle. WTVY produces more than 22 hours of live local television weekly and publishes additional content to a variety of digital platforms. For more information, visit www.wtvy.com.

