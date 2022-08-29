New ag shop in the works at G.W. Long High School

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After 51 years, G.W. Long’s campus is overdue for a new Agri-Science building.

That will soon change.

Daniel Barrentine, Principal at G.W. Long says, “This existing ag shop that we’re in right now is very old, so it’s been a long time coming.”

The groundwork has started for a state-of-the-art Agri-Science building at the school.

“We have a lot of quality things that go on in here, and so now the building is going to represent what our kids and our ag program already do,” continues Barrentine.

From wood to metal, the 150 students enrolled are learning more than how to work with their hands.

Bill Enfinger, Agri-Science Teacher explains, “Leadership skills, communication skills, and just skills that they can use in everyday life, and hopefully gets some of them thinking about careers, whether it’s in agriculture or any related field.”

Many are a part of “Future Farmers of America,” a student organization using the ag shop for different projects.

“Working on bird houses, putting together Christmas trees, and then last year I got to help put reindeer together at Christmas time to sell to people out in our community,” expresses Hayden Stell, FFA President at G.W. Long.

Stell is excited about the opportunities it will bring future classes.

He says students don’t have to be interested in farming to appreciate the program.

Stell finishes, “There’s so many different skills that we can learn in this ag shop and in the FFA that I can use throughout my life and different careers that I may choose.”

Heat and air will guarantee more time working in the shop, something students and staff are grateful for.

School leaders anticipate a 9-month timeline for completion.

