Mother shares son’s story after losing him to Fentanyl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Almost a year ago, Carol Norwood’s world was flipped upside down with a knock at her door.

“I was sitting outside, to begin with, and I was trying to figure out what I was going to do next what can I do with Jake I went inside, and not twenty minutes later they came and they told me he didn’t make it,” Norwood said.

“Your son didn’t make it,” something a mother never wants to hear.

“My son passed away on September 21, 2021, and he died from fentanyl,” Norwood said.

Norwood says she was aware of her son’s addiction, which started at 16 with a herniated disk and he was prescribed pain pills

“Then later on he went to doctors and got more pain pills and it just went on from there. You know he did every drug,” Norwood said.

But she said she had hope, as any mother would.

“I begged jake please stop it didn’t do me any good. But I lost that battle and he lost his battle with drugs. But we are still fighting it we are still at war,” Norwood said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Norwood now wants to raise awareness about how dangerous it is.

“The addiction to fentanyl is so much stronger than any other addiction because it is very potent and they can’t stop. They know that it is dangerous but they can’t stop,” Norwood said.

Norwood told NewsChannel 7, that the loss of her son will never get easier as she misses him every day. But she hopes sharing his story will impact someone.

She also has a message for those who may be struggling.

“Get help no matter what you do because if you take the fentanyl you are going to die. You are playing Russian roulette. You might get away with it one time or maybe two or three times but sooner or later it is going to get you,” Norwood said.

She also wants to spread the message that her son was more than his addiction. He was a father, a son, a fisherman, and so much more.

“He was funny and comical all of the time. He was a good person, Jake was good. "

Norwood said not a day goes by that she does not think about her son.

Norwood has created a Facebook Group for those who have lost loved ones or know someone that is struggling with drug addiction.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.