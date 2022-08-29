Hotter, Drier Days

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances remain on the low side through the middle of the week, before deeper moisture arrives from the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s, with heat index values over 100° each afternoon. A few stray showers are possible Tuesday evening and again Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, a stray evening shower is possible. High near 93°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

