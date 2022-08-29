Gymnasium expansion on the way at G.W. Long High School

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long High School has outgrown its gymnasium.

Courtside is small and there is limited seating for fans.

An expansion project is now in place to change that.

Plans to tear down the gym’s back wall will allow a longer and larger floor.

The renovation will add 50 to 75 seats.

Principal Daniel Barrentine says this upgrade has been a long time coming.

He hopes once completed, the gym will benefit not only students, but the community of Skipperville.

“The gym is already used by our little league basketball programs, and anything that we need to do that is community driven, I mean we’re always about that,” says Barrentine. “This is a community school and that’s what drives us.”

The expansion is expected to take around nine months to complete.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.