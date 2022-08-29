Gray Television adopts minimum wage of $18 per hour

ATLANTA, Ga. - August 29, 2022 (News Release) - Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today a new minimum wage of $18 per hour across the company. The new policy will become effective on October 1, 2022, for essentially all full-time, non-commissioned and noncontracted employees of Gray and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Roughly 2,000 employees will receive a raise as a result of this new policy.

Gray’s Executive Chairman Hilton Howell remarked, “We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year for Gray Television. We know that this achievement will be the result of tremendous hard work and professionalism by thousands of dedicated employees. Today, we are excited to recognize and reward that effort with this industry leading new wage floor.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group (formerly Tupelo Honey), PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

WTVY IS HIRING, CLICK HERE FOR OPEN POSITONS

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.