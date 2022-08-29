Drier start to the week

SYNOPSIS – Quiet to start the new week off with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning. This afternoon only a slight chance of a shower or two most will stay dry through the first half of the week. With more sunshine and lower rain chances our temperatures will be warmer this week in the lower 90s. Rain chances start to pick up a little bit as we head towards the weekend.

TODAY– Mostly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds Light NE 5%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.