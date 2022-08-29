Dothan Utilities sewer line work underway

The project is to limit the amount of freshwater entering and damaging lines.
The City of Dothan is making big changes to local sewer lines
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Utilities is working on an over 8 month sewer rehabilitation project to benefit the local area.

The project is to limit the amount of freshwater entering and damaging lines.

Using less invasive engineering technology, they are able to re-pipe these areas without digging up the ground.

Residents have been notified of when they will be affected by this work but Waste Water System Manager Rick Mitchell said the disruption is worth the benefit.

“This is very important because we have to treat every ounce of rain water that goes into our sewer system,” said Mitchell, “so it costs us money to treat this pure water, this rainwater that’s getting in. So, the the more we minimize the rainwater getting in, then the less costly and therefore the taxes are low, and that’s a benefit to everyone.”

Dothan Utilities is hoping to be done with the project in the next four months. The streets being worked on the week of August 29 through September 4 are: Choctaw Street, Sioux Street, Girard Avenue, and Plaza Drive.

To learn more about Dothan Utilities click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOTHAN CRASH 8/27
One killed in Dothan wreck
Suspect
Dothan police investigating evening shooting
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim
2 nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim

Latest News

Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers want to be fully prepared for the day they receive a call from a...
Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers learn how to handle human trafficking
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
Local sewer line work underway
Local sewer line work underway
Gymnasium expansion on the way at G.W. Long High School
Gymnasium expansion on the way at G.W. Long High School