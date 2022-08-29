Dothan Utilities sewer line work underway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Utilities is working on an over 8 month sewer rehabilitation project to benefit the local area.

The project is to limit the amount of freshwater entering and damaging lines.

Using less invasive engineering technology, they are able to re-pipe these areas without digging up the ground.

Residents have been notified of when they will be affected by this work but Waste Water System Manager Rick Mitchell said the disruption is worth the benefit.

“This is very important because we have to treat every ounce of rain water that goes into our sewer system,” said Mitchell, “so it costs us money to treat this pure water, this rainwater that’s getting in. So, the the more we minimize the rainwater getting in, then the less costly and therefore the taxes are low, and that’s a benefit to everyone.”

Dothan Utilities is hoping to be done with the project in the next four months. The streets being worked on the week of August 29 through September 4 are: Choctaw Street, Sioux Street, Girard Avenue, and Plaza Drive.

To learn more about Dothan Utilities click HERE.

