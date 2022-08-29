Dothan sewer line rehabilitation work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of sewer work will be underway this week.

Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 29 through September 2, 2022, in the following areas:

• Choctaw Street

• Sioux Street

• Girard Avenue

• Plaza Drive

Please be aware of work crews and use caution while traveling in these areas.

For those who reside in these areas, please check door hangers for specific instructions.

