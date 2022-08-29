Dothan police investigating evening shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple suspects were detained after an apparent shooting on Hutchins street, according to Dothan police.

Dispatchers alerted to shots fired at a Dothan residence just after 6 pm Sunday evening. News4 was first on the scene and after speaking with an officer learned that the victim was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center.

A nearby resident tells News4 that the suspects appeared to be between the ages of 16-25.

Dothan (WTVY)

This is an ongoing investigation. News4 will provide updates as they become available.

Stream News4 on the go:

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.