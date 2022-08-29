Dothan police investigating evening shooting

Suspect
Suspect(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple suspects were detained after an apparent shooting on Hutchins street, according to Dothan police.

Dispatchers alerted to shots fired at a Dothan residence just after 6 pm Sunday evening. News4 was first on the scene and after speaking with an officer learned that the victim was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center.

A nearby resident tells News4 that the suspects appeared to be between the ages of 16-25.

Dothan
Dothan(WTVY)

This is an ongoing investigation. News4 will provide updates as they become available.

Stream News4 on the go:

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOTHAN CRASH 8/27
One killed in Dothan wreck
Slocomb plane crash
Pilot injured after his plane crashes in Slocomb
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Trump not close in Dothan straw presidential poll

Latest News

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
Two nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim
Two nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim
Slocomb plane crash
Slocomb plane crash
DOTHAN CRASH 8/27
One killed in Dothan wreck