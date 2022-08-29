Bulldogs prepare for opening week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in his career at Georgia, Stetson Bennett enters the season as the starter. He said he felt uncertainty every other year, but not this offseason. He’s known the job was his since he won the national championship.

Bennett said he wasn’t as in tune as he is now entering the opener in previous seasons. That’s because he wasn’t the starter; he wasn’t even the backup.

Center Sedrick van Pran was asked today how Bennett has changed for his super senior season. Van Pran praised the quarterback’s communication and called it “stellar.” He mentioned how Bennett calls him quite a bit to watch film.

Linebacker Nolan Smith will tell you something different: “he’s faster, stronger and has that confidence level that shows that the team’s behind him.”

Head Coach Kirby Smart said, “any time you got a guy who’s been in the meeting room for two, three years under the same system, it helps.”

Kirby added his quarterback has taken more reps with the starters than ever before. He’s gotten more quality work against the best Georgia has to offer, which has helped his growth.

He’ll be asked to do more this season. It all starts Saturday against Oregon.

