Alabama draws in record number of tourists

By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the mountains in North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, Alabama has a lot to offer.

“Alabama is blessed that we have such great landscape and parks around the state,” said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell.

Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people to the state in record numbers. Even throughout the pandemic, tourism stayed strong.

“In 2020, we were in the top six states in the country for the least loss,” Sentell added.

The biggest attraction is the state’s beaches.

“I think it’s the combination of 32 miles of sugar white sand beaches, but it’s also that small town vibe, that southern hospitality,” said Kay Maghan with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism.

Maghan is among the many tourism leaders from across Alabama attending the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

“This is a great chance for tourism officials or people who work in tourism across the state to come together to really promote the state of Alabama,” Maghan said.

Sentell adds that promoting Alabama benefits the entire state no matter where tourists choose to visit.

“When people spend a night in the hotel, the first tax they pay is the 4% lodging, tax. Only one of those go to our industry, the other three go into the general fund. So tourists are now spending a billion dollars in taxes for state, local government,” he said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
According to police, Terrance Williams, 18 of Dothan, was shooting at another individual down...
1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting
Suspect
Dothan police investigating evening shooting
DOTHAN CRASH 8/27
One killed in Dothan wreck

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean is back with an updated look
The Alabama legislature and Governor Ivey appropriated 3.4 million dollars to establish the...
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
On Sunday, one person died in Fairfield. It remains unclear how the fire started.
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires