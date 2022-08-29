ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty

ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling Correctional Facility on Aug. 27, 2022.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend.

ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover.

Cooper had served with ADOC since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

He is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His coworkers are truly saddened by his sudden loss,” ADOC said in a news release.

His cause of death was not released.

