1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, just after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of Hutchins Street in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they learned a male victim had been shot and had already been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Officers also responded to the hospital and learned the victim had a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim is currently in serious condition.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Terrance Williams, 18 years old of Dothan, was shooting at another individual down the street and while doing so, struck the victim who was only a few feet away from him. Williams has been charged with Assault First Degree and his bond has been set at $500,000.00. His charge is subject to change depending on the outcome of the victim.

