Two nabbed after trying to run over Ozark police officer, officers claim

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women found themselves behind bars after one tried to hit an officer with their vehicle, according to police.

Ozark police say on August 25 at about 2:00 a.m, T’Kia and Chazlin Williams were stopped for a traffic violation.

T’Kia Williams was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant. Nearly two hours later, Williams bonded out of the Dale County Jail.

Chazlin Williams, along with T’Kia approached an officer that pulled them over nearly striking with him with their vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Officers say the two got out of their vehicle and began hitting on the patrol vehicle. Both suspects fled from the scene after this encounter with officers.

Investigators say they managed to locate the vehicle again and pull them over. After stopping the vehicle, officers say T’Kia ran from the scene while Chazlin stayed in the vehicle where three kids happened to be in the backseat.

T’Kia Williams was located a day later in Pike County. The two were booked into the Dale County jail and face several charges.

