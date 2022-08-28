Scary ride: Uber driver says passenger who stabbed her was trying to kill her

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – An Uber driver and mother in South Florida is thankful to be alive after she said she was stabbed several times by a man she picked up.

Brittany Evans walked out of the hospital Friday morning after a terrifying night.

She said she just made a delivery when Uber gave her a ping to go pick up a person.

Police said the suspect, wearing a hoodie, sat in the back seat around midnight Friday. Like most Uber rides, he began with friendly conversation.

“He was asking me what school I go to,” she said. “He was asking me if I’m a single mom, how many nights do I Uber?”

The single mom who drives for Uber to pay for college and her 8-year-old child said the drive almost killed her.

“He hunched over from the back seat to the front with a steak knife and put it up to my neck and he said that he was going to kill me,” Evans said. “He said that he was going to make my son an orphan, he said that he was going to hijack the car and he said, ‘I only wanted to kill you, that’s all the reason why I got into Uber.’”

“When he put the knife up to … the steak knife up to my neck, he realized it was on the dull side pushing into my neck,” Evans said. “So, when I grabbed it, he kept trying to turn it to actually cut me. I was screaming at the top of my lungs and I was crying and I said … ‘Not today.’”

She said she began to fight back, stopping her car on a federal highway in Pompano Beach.

“Stabbed me so many times,” she said. “You know, I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to die right here.’”

She said people just kept driving past until one woman stopped. Evans said the woman saved her life.

“Whoever she is, I just want to tell her thank you because she’s the only car that stopped from me and she stayed until the police came and I don’t know her name, but I just want to give her the biggest hug and thank you because if she didn’t stop, this guy would definitely, he would have killed me,” she said.

She said she’s grateful for the good Samaritan and grateful she’s alive but unsure of what she’ll do next.

“He basically took my bread and butter away from me, and I don’t know where I’m going to go from here,” Evans said.

Police arrested Jonathan Hartman shortly after the incident. They said he is facing several charges, including battery and carjacking.

