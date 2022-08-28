Report: TJ Finley named starting quarterback for Auburn
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Low of ESPN reports that quarterback TJ Finley has been named the starter for the Auburn Tigers.
Finley arrived at Auburn in 2021, after playing for LSU in 2020. Finley served primarily as a backup to former Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix. In nine games played, Finley threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns, with just one interception.
Finley was involved in a quarterback battle between Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford.
The Tigers will face Mercer on September 3, at 6:00 p.m.
