Rain chances drop; high temperatures rise

By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances drop and high temperatures rise. We can expect a relatively calm weather patten for the work week. Keeping an eye on the tropics as always, a few active spots in the Atlantic but for the moment no threat to the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73 °.  Winds E 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers. High near 90°.  Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

