One killed in Dothan wreck

By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy.

The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole.

No additional information is available.

