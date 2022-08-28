One killed in Dothan wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy.

The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole.

No additional information is available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.