Pilot injured after his plane crashes in Slocomb

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pilot was injured after his plane crashed not far from Freedom Field in Slocomb Saturday afternoon. His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Slocomb police, fire, and rescue along Geneva County EMA all responded to the crash site just south of Highway 52 in a wooded area.

A pilot was injured after a plane crash near Slocomb. (WTVY)

The pilot was able to get out of the aircraft and contact first responders. He has been taken to a Dothan hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted. They’ll likely send investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.