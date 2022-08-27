Drier weather ahead

SYNOPSIS –  Drier weather this upcoming week. Still decent chance of an afternoon shower tomorrow but things are looking on the drier side for the next 7-days. High temperatures will rise a few degrees to stay in the lower 90s each afternoon. Keeping an eye on the tropics as always, a few active spots in the Atlantic but for the moment no threat to the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73 °.  Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers. High near 89°.  Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds W 10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

