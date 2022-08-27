Auburn @ Enterprise (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 1

Check out the highlights of the Auburn v Enterprise game
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV’s 2022 Week 1 Game of the Week, as Auburn takes on Enterprise.

