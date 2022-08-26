Tubs: Who’s best-- Tide or Tigers? (and 4 other answers)

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are five questions that Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville answered during his visit to Dothan on Thursday. Tuberville is a former college head football coach.

Q: What is the confidence level of the (Republican) Party going into the midterm elections?

A: Well, I think it’s good. The Democrats right now are having a tough time with inflation, crime in the country, and our borders are wide open and those are the three things that citizens across the country are going to be looking at when they cast their vote.

Q: What is your reaction to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan?

A: The downside is that (it will) cause inflation. The majority of people in this country that work for a living and pay taxes didn’t go to college, so they didn’t have loans. So, now they are going to have to repay the loans for the people that are going to college. It’s not right. That’s not the American way.

Q: Will the departure of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (who is retiring) hurt Alabama?

A: Oh, yeah there is no doubt that we’ll lose some seniority. Senator Shelby has a lot of credibility (in Washington). He’s been up there for a long time. He’s brought a lot of money back into the state. I’ve spent the last year and a half following Senator Shelby around learning the little ins and out of what you have to learn to be a senator.

Q: You have deep opinions about Name, Image, and Likeness in college sports?

A: We’re about to ruin college sports and it looks like the federal government is about to have to tell all 50 states this is what you are going to do, and this is how you’re going to do it so (Senator) Joe Manchin and I have partnered to try and put an answer to this.

Q: Who is going to win the most football games this year—Auburn or Alabama?

A: Alabama has a heck of a football team. When you have a defense like they’ve got you don’t have to have a lot on offense. Heck, they’ve got the Heisman trophy winner coming back as quarterback. I think Auburn will be a lot better than what people think. We’ll have to find out because they lost a lot of players last week. The road to the national championship will go through the SEC.

Senator Tuberville made his remarks before addressing the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce membership.

