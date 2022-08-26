Trump not close in Dothan straw presidential poll

By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Former President Donald Trump hints that he will try to regain the White House, but a straw poll indicates he would be soundly defeated.

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce members and their guests participated in a multi-question survey on Thursday, as they welcomed U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to town.

“Who will be elected president in 2024?” is among questions posed.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was chosen by 60 percent, followed by Trump with 23 percent.

Incumbent Joe Biden received two percent, as did Vice-President Kamala Harris and former vice-president Mike Pence. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was the choice of three percent of 166 respondents.

Almost half of participants believe inflation will continue spiraling upwards and about 80 percent consider solving supply chain issues and becoming energy independent are the two things that would most slow inflation.

Tuberville spoke on a plethora of issues including the challenges of becoming the ranking senator from Alabama during his first term.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby retires this year and will be replaced by either his former chief-of-staff Katie Britt or perennial candidate Will Boyd in the November election.

