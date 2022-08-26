A Little More Sun & Heat On The Way

SYNOPSIS – We’ll see some extra sunshine for the weekend as highs climb into the upper 80s. Don’t rule out some pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be dropping a bit further for next week as daily highs reach 90° or better.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

