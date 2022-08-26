Just an isolated chance of rain today

SYNOPSIS – Watch out for some patchy fog as you head out the door this morning. This afternoon a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but our rain chances will be on the way down for the weekend. Highs today and into the weekend will be in the upper 80s. The start of next week the temperatures will start to warm back into the lower 90s with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds N 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light & variable 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 89°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

