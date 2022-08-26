Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week.

City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.

City Planning Director Todd McDonald pushed for license revocation, telling commissioners that police had been to the bar dozens of times and its owner had twice pleaded guilty to noise violations.

Beth Hemby, who lives about a block away in the Emerald Lake neighborhood, claims she was often kept awake by loud music.

Others described gunfire coming from, in, or near the bar’s parking lot.

“We never had a bullet hole through our front door until November,” said Robbie Merritt.

However, a petition presented to commissioners claimed the issues were not caused by the bar.

“(You) are taking somebody’s livelihood when there are less restrictive means,” Bl3u Martini attorney B. Shaun McGhee said of the license revocation.

Houston County Circuit Judge John-John Steensland dismissed the case on Monday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.