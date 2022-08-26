Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit

The city revoked Bl3u Martini’s business license amid complaints of loud music and gunfire
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week.

City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.

City Planning Director Todd McDonald pushed for license revocation, telling commissioners that police had been to the bar dozens of times and its owner had twice pleaded guilty to noise violations.

Beth Hemby, who lives about a block away in the Emerald Lake neighborhood, claims she was often kept awake by loud music.

Others described gunfire coming from, in, or near the bar’s parking lot.

“We never had a bullet hole through our front door until November,” said Robbie Merritt.

However, a petition presented to commissioners claimed the issues were not caused by the bar.

“(You) are taking somebody’s livelihood when there are less restrictive means,” Bl3u Martini attorney B. Shaun McGhee said of the license revocation.

Houston County Circuit Judge John-John Steensland dismissed the case on Monday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
Matthew Riley Ziglar, 22, convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12
Covington County man convicted for sexual abuse of 11-year-old
Kevin Ray Powell, 46 of Freeport, admitted to deputies he set his own home on fire with the...
Police: Florida man sets own home on fire, traps and kills dog
Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company, debuts loan forgiveness program
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment

Latest News

FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
A grieving mother says she was scammed out of funeral money while burying her son.
Scammers take money from grieving mother burying son: ‘I’m sitting here crying’
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn