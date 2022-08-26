Friday Night Football week 1 predictions

NEWS 4 Game of the night
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 wants to know your predictions for today’s Friday Night Football games around the Wiregrass.

Join in the fun by filling out the below form then stay tuned on NEWS4 social media pages for updates!

View the week 0 predictions below to see how the Wiregrass voted to help you with his week’s picks.

Caption

If you miss play by play updates, don’t worry! Tune into NEWS 4 Friday Night Football tonight at 10 p.m. for all the highlights!

