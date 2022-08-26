FNF Player of the Week: Ariton RB Jordan Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our week 0 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Ariton running back Jordan Smith.
Smith rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns as the Purple Cats started the season off with a win.
