FNF Player of the Week: Ariton RB Jordan Smith

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our week 0 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Ariton running back Jordan Smith.

Smith rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns as the Purple Cats started the season off with a win.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.