FNF Player of the Week: Ariton RB Jordan Smith

Week 0's Player of the Week comes from the Ariton Purple Cats with an outstanding performance in last week's game
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our week 0 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Ariton running back Jordan Smith.

Smith rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns as the Purple Cats started the season off with a win.

