Employers desperate to hire turn to online advertisements

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are over 3,000 job openings in the Dothan area as of August 25.

Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer.

A recent study by the Alabama Department of Labor shows online job ads are up over 21% from last year.

“Using online job boards has really become one of the top ways for employers not just locally, but really nationally, to get candidates,” said Executive Vice President of Personnel Resources Mary Beth Meadows.

She added that job searching morphed into a pastime. In June, Dothan had reached a 3.2% unemployment rate.

Meadows said, “We as employers are at a constant deficit, which is why pretty much anywhere that you visit in town you’ll see adjusted schedules,” all to help keep current employees who are working around the clock.

Meadows suggested that employers use specific details and inviting language to engage possible hires with online ads.

She also reminded business owners to appreciate old-fashioned methods like positive referrals.

Meadows also implored people who are currently not working to consider returning to the workforce. She said many employers are in desperate need of help.

To learn more about Personnel Resources click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.