Employers desperate to hire turn to online advertisements

A recent study by the Alabama Department of Labor shows online job ads are up over 21% from last year.
Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are over 3,000 job openings in the Dothan area as of August 25.

Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer.

A recent study by the Alabama Department of Labor shows online job ads are up over 21% from last year.

“Using online job boards has really become one of the top ways for employers not just locally, but really nationally, to get candidates,” said Executive Vice President of Personnel Resources Mary Beth Meadows.

She added that job searching morphed into a pastime. In June, Dothan had reached a 3.2% unemployment rate.

Meadows said, “We as employers are at a constant deficit, which is why pretty much anywhere that you visit in town you’ll see adjusted schedules,” all to help keep current employees who are working around the clock.

Meadows suggested that employers use specific details and inviting language to engage possible hires with online ads.

She also reminded business owners to appreciate old-fashioned methods like positive referrals.

Meadows also implored people who are currently not working to consider returning to the workforce. She said many employers are in desperate need of help.

To learn more about Personnel Resources click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
4 arrested in drug seizure
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
Thomas Fotopoulos of Dothan, Alabama
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
Richards was accused of sexually torturing an individual 12-years-old or less, according to...
Sexual Torture charges land Henry County man behind bars

Latest News

Silent Heroes: Pet rescue founder wins Silent Heroes
Founder of Wiregrass Animal Group receives “Silent Heroes” award
The Alliance sells tickets to their events on their website.
Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season
Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season
Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season
Employers desperate to hire turn to online advertisements
Employers desperate to hire turn to online advertisements