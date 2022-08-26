On the dotted line: Adam Glenn signs with Warner

Bethel Christian senior clay target shooter signs with Warner University
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- An exciting day at Bethel Christian Academy for senior Adam Glenn, he has been part of the Bethel Clay Target team since he was in the 8th grade.

He had quite a few schools recruiting him to come shoot, but Glenn is taking his talents Warner University as he moves to the next level.

Glenn says the school had a family feel to it which made the decision easy.

The senior has won several accolades and will also compete in the 2022 World Skeet championship from September 28th through October 7th before he takes his talents to the Royals.

“It’s pretty exciting. I feel I feel super blessed. And I’m super grateful for every opportunity I’ve got and I’m really thankful for all the people that have helped me get here so far, and I’m going to try and do my best to make them proud when I go,” said senior Adam Glenn. “I feel super blessed and understand God and my family and everybody who’s helped me get here.”

