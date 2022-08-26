Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside.

Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the office.

But for Deal times have changed—and not for the better.

“It’s very upsetting,” she said of the house that backs up to her home.

That house is a short-term rental, often referred to as an Airbnb.

Deal estimates 21 is the number of times occupants have moved in and moved out.

The sounds of a gentle, soporific breeze and the chirping of birds have been replaced by four-letter verbal bombs tossed by those who Deal believes are intoxicated.

“I’m not even sure I want (my) grandchildren over much anymore,” she said of her concerns.

Until now, short-term rentals have been like the wild west in Dothan--void of regulation.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” said Dothan City Planning Director Todd McDonald of a proposed ordinance that would change that.

The ordinance imposes guidelines for both residential and commercial rentals.

To explain the difference, residential is renting rooms or areas of homes where the owner also resides, while commercial is renting a home with an offsite owner.

Read the ordinance here.

The guidelines that Dothan city commissioners plan to vote on would limit the number of adults occupants to two per bedroom, impose oversight and licensing, and short-term rentals owners would, like hotels, collect lodging taxes.

McDonald admits city planners struggled to pen the ordinance.

“We looked at different (cities) to see how they deal (with the short-term rental issue),” he said.

The ways things are done elsewhere would not necessarily work in Dothan but gave insight about how to best draw up an ordinance.

“People come (to Dothan) for the (Future Masters) golf event and ball tournaments. That is the clientele that we’re getting,” McDonald told News 4.

And there are temporary workers and military personnel looking for housing.

Wanting more space than hotels can provide, they seek short-term rentals.

McDonald said the ordinance will give the city broad powers, including authority to revoke licenses of those who do not follow guidelines.

McDonald said there are about 75 Airbnb type rentals in Dothan, but that number will likely mushroom as they grow in popularity.

But for Peggy Deal, there is already one short-term rental too many.

Commissioners are expected to vote September 6.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.