Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s

Guidelines will implement lodging tax and give city oversight to include licensing short-term rentals.
New regulations and rules for Airbnb are upcoming in Dothan. News 4's Ken Curtis has more.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside.

Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the office.

But for Deal times have changed—and not for the better.

“It’s very upsetting,” she said of the house that backs up to her home.

That house is a short-term rental, often referred to as an Airbnb.

Deal estimates 21 is the number of times occupants have moved in and moved out.

The sounds of a gentle, soporific breeze and the chirping of birds have been replaced by four-letter verbal bombs tossed by those who Deal believes are intoxicated.

“I’m not even sure I want (my) grandchildren over much anymore,” she said of her concerns.

Until now, short-term rentals have been like the wild west in Dothan--void of regulation.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” said Dothan City Planning Director Todd McDonald of a proposed ordinance that would change that.

The ordinance imposes guidelines for both residential and commercial rentals.

To explain the difference, residential is renting rooms or areas of homes where the owner also resides, while commercial is renting a home with an offsite owner.

Read the ordinance here.

The guidelines that Dothan city commissioners plan to vote on would limit the number of adults occupants to two per bedroom, impose oversight and licensing, and short-term rentals owners would, like hotels, collect lodging taxes.

McDonald admits city planners struggled to pen the ordinance.

“We looked at different (cities) to see how they deal (with the short-term rental issue),” he said.

The ways things are done elsewhere would not necessarily work in Dothan but gave insight about how to best draw up an ordinance.

“People come (to Dothan) for the (Future Masters) golf event and ball tournaments. That is the clientele that we’re getting,” McDonald told News 4.

And there are temporary workers and military personnel looking for housing.

Wanting more space than hotels can provide, they seek short-term rentals.

McDonald said the ordinance will give the city broad powers, including authority to revoke licenses of those who do not follow guidelines.

McDonald said there are about 75 Airbnb type rentals in Dothan, but that number will likely mushroom as they grow in popularity.

But for Peggy Deal, there is already one short-term rental too many.

Commissioners are expected to vote September 6.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Email details Dothan scandal
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
Matthew Riley Ziglar, 22, convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12
Covington County man convicted for sexual abuse of 11-year-old
Kevin Ray Powell, 46 of Freeport, admitted to deputies he set his own home on fire with the...
Police: Florida man sets own home on fire, traps and kills dog
Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company, debuts loan forgiveness program
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment

Latest News

FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
Justice Dept. releases redacted affidavit for FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
FILE - USDA wildlife specialist Will Guigou, right, and pilot Thomas Taylor prepare to...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states
New regulations and rules for Airbnb are upcoming in Dothan. News 4's Ken Curtis has more.
Short term rental regulations close