Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Coffee County Arts Alliance is bringing back performances in a big way!

The Alliance brings art to the community through paintings and live events.

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native).

President Ken Thomas said the pandemic greatly altered their ability to provide performances as an escape.

With their new season, they hope to return to that mission and keep the arts alive and well in Enterprise.

“We’re just glad to be back to somewhat normal times with our performances, and so we’re really excited about what we’re bringing to the community and we hope they will come out and support our endeavors,” said Thomas.

Thomas said their season tickets sell out fast. They are $35 and can be purchased on their website.

To learn more about the Coffee County Arts Alliance click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.